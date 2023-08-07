Burks names trait 49ers' Purdy shares with Jets star Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — 49ers linebacker Oren Burks has been impressed with Brock Purdy enough that when asked if he saw any similarities between new New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Purdy, he revealed one common trait.

“The poise is very similar especially coming from a young guy,” Burks said on Monday. “It’s very rare to see a guy come into a situation, like he did last year, handle himself like a pro and ultimately get an opportunity to play.

“I think he handled that probably better than any rookie I’ve seen with that opportunity.”

Burks shared a locker room with Rodgers while spending his first four NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He believes Purdy is cool under pressure just like his former teammate.

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has installed more blitzes -- which the linebacker has enjoyed -- but maybe even more unexpectedly, have left the second-year play-caller unfazed.

"I see a lot of similarities, but they are both their own players so we will see how his career progresses,” Burks said. “But I've been super proud of Brock, even as a person. He’s a great human being, a great person to be around, and people feed off the that. The poise that he has in the pocket, the way he leads the huddle is different.”

Purdy obviously has a long way to go before being fully compared to four the time All-Pro, but the fact that Burks sees similar traits is a significant compliment to the Iowa State product. Purdy has stood up to the pressure and contact made by the 49ers' defensive line in training camp, not wilting under pressure.

Next up this week after one more 49ers practice in Santa Clara on Tuesday will be joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders. Purdy is unlikely to play in the preseason opener but will see a lot of time on the practice field facing edge rusher Maxx Crosby on both Thursday and Friday.

