Burks luckily avoids major knee injury before season

Things got a little scary for former Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks last week, as he was carted off the practice field with a left knee injury. Fortunately, the Tennessee Tians announced this weekend that there was no structural damage, but his return is still unknown.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a long-term thing,” Head Coach Mike Vrabel said. “I’m not putting a timetable on it, but I think it was a best-case scenario.”

The injury came during the second day of joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings, as Burks fell to the ground after stumbling to catch a deep pass in a one-on-one drill, He needed assistance to get off the field after limping to his feet and clutching his knee.

Citing unidentified sources, the NFL Network reported Burks sprained his lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and will be sidelined for at least two weeks. which would have him back in time for the Titans season-opener at New Orleans on Sept. 10.

The LCL stretches along the outside of the knee, from the femur to the fibula. When there is no structural damage, rest and rehab are the only courses of action.

“The LCL is very important for stability of the knee, especially a player who plays like a receiver,” explained orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Clint Soppe. “When they’re cutting, if they’re especially cutting to the outside, that’s when that ligament gets very tight. So it’s very important for an athlete like Treylon who’s high-speed and making a lot of athletic cuts and maneuvers.”

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Burks is in his second season with the Titans after being selected in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft — 18th overall. He appeared in just 11 games as a rookie, due to a stint on injured reserve with turf toe. He still caught 33 passes for 444 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

The Warren product left Arkansas following his junior season, cementing a legacy as one of the greatest receivers in school history. He finished his career with 146 receptions for 2,399 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns, while being named a three-time All-SEC performer, including a first-team nod in 2021.

He also set a school record with six 100-yard games during his final season.

