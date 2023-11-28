Burke's Kailee Frank named to Class B volleyball first-team all-state squad

Nov. 28—BURKE, S.D. — Burke's Kailee Frank represented the third-place Cougars among the Class B volleyball all-state selections, making the five-person first-team.

A junior outside hitter, Frank recorded 437 kills, 45 aces and 388 digs this season, helping Burke to its best state tournament finish in program history. An honorable mention pick from last season, Frank will enter her senior season with more than 1,100 kills, 200 aces and 1,300 digs.

"Kailee can literally play any position on the court, and she is our go-to-player," said Burke coach Billie Jo Indahl. "Kailee's a very coachable kid and is a great leader on the court. She's a true role model for her teammates and gives it her all with every practice and game."

Burke teammate Elle Johnson was picked as an honorable mention in Class B, as the senior libero had 602 digs. Avon's Courtney Sees was also on the honorable mention list after a 422-kill, 513-dig season for the Pirates.

Joining Frank on the Class B first-team were Warner's Ava Nilsson and Lauren Marcuson, Chester's Lily Van Hal and Northwestern's Ashley Haven. The selections were made by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association.

A senior setter for the Monarchs, Nilsson became a five-time first-team honoree, joining 2022 O'Gorman product Bergen Reilly as the only South Dakotans to receive five first-team all-state honors. Nilsson put up 936 assists, 57 blocks and 208 digs this season for the state runners-up. She has signed to play volleyball at Northern State University. Marcuson, a senior outside hitter, joined her teammate on the top honor team after a second-team selection last season, notching 372 kills and 362 digs for a Warner squad that went 39-1.

Van Hal, a sophomore setter/outside hitter, led the Class B champion Flyers with 825 assists, 260 kills, 97 aces and 275 digs, garnering her second-straight first-team honor.

Rounding out the first team was another sophomore in Haven, who powered Northwestern with 441 kills, 60 aces, 70 blocks and 353 digs for her first all-state honor.

The Class B second team included Castlewood senior outside hitter Presley Knecht, Colman-Egan senior middle/right-side hitter Daniela Lee, Faulkton Area senior outside hitter Addison Melius, Hitchcock-Tulare junior outside hitter Katelyn Schroeder, Chester senior middle hitter Addison Bates, Wolsey-Wessington senior outside hitter Lainey Uttecht and Warner junior middle hitter Kyleigh Schopp. Lee was a first-team honoree in 2022, while Melius repeated on the second team.

The all-state teams from the SDVBCA usually include six selections on both the first and second teams, but due to a large tie in the voting, the 2023 Class B team includes five selections on the first-team squad and eight members on the second team.

Along with Johnson and Sees, honorable mentions were Faith's TyAnn Mortenson (second team in 2022), Faulkton Area's Carley Cotton, Wolsey-Wessington's Kailynn Dorris, Philip's Alyn Spry and Sioux Falls Lutheran's Tatum Beckman.