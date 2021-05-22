Burke, Platte-Geddes earn Region 4B golf titles

May 22—Burke and Platte-Geddes captured team titles at the Region 4B golf tournament on Friday at Mitchell's two golf courses. The girls portion was played at Lakeview Golf Course, while the boys played at Wild Oak Golf Course.

The Burke girls carded a 307 to earn the team title. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (325) and Platte-Geddes (356) finished second and third, respectively. Gregory (381) and Scotland/Menno (391) rounded out the top five.

The Platte-Geddes boys shot a 239 to secure the team title. Gregory (244) and Ethan (269) placed second and third, respectively. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (278) and Corsica-Stickney (281) rounded out the top five.

Burke's Adisyn Indahl paced her team to the team championship with an 87. Calli Davis (109) and Olivia Bull (111) placed 14th and 15th, respectively, for the Cougars.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian's Abigail Svatos (92) and Bon Homme's Makayla Kelley (92) tied for second. Avon's McKenna Kocmich (94) and Gregory's Jessy Jo VanDerWerff (94) tied for fourth place. Corsica-Stickney's Jacey Kemp (95) rounded out the top five.

On the boys side, Platte-Geddes' Brody Boltjes (73) edged teammate Dawson Hoffman (74) for the individual medalist honors. Gregory's Eli Fogel (75) and Trey Murray (80) placed third and fourth, respectively. Ethan's Kaden Klumb (85) rounded out the top five.

The Class B state golf tournaments are June 7-8 in Brookings. The boys will play at the Brookings Country Club, while the girls will play at Edgebrook Golf Course.

Region 4B meet

Friday at Lakeview and Wild Oak Golf Courses

Boys team standings: 1. Platte-Geddes, 239; 2. Gregory, 244; 3. Ethan, 269; 4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 278; 5. Corsica-Stickney, 281; 6. Bon Homme, 291; 7. Kimball/White Lake, 292; 8. Burke, 305; 9. Scotland/Menno, 321; 10. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 328.

Boys individual scores (top-20): 1. Brody Boltjes (Platte-Geddes), 73; 2. Dawson Hoffman (Platte-Geddes), 74; 3. Eli Fogel (Gregory), 75; 4. Trey Murray (Gregory), 80; 5. Kaden Klumb (Ethan), 82; 6. Bryce Frank (Burke), 83; 7. Jaylen Kemp (Corsica-Stickney), 86; 8. Kade Stukel (Gregory), 89; 9. Cole Larsch (MVP), 89; 10. Landon Bares (Bon Homme), 91; 11. Caden Oberbroekling (Platte-Geddes), 92; 12. Kody Klumb (Ethan), 93; 13. Brandon Bosworth (MVP), 93; 14. Jayden Kayser (Hanson), 94; 15. Maverick Smith (Scotland/Menno), 94; 16. Rylan Gerlach (Ethan), 94; 17. Jaxon Purcell (KWL), 95; 18. Kane Knudson (Corsica-Stickney), 96; 19. Caleb Knock (MVP), 96; Conner Odens (Scotland/Menno), 96.

Girls team standings: 1. Burke, 307; 2. Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 325; 3. Platte-Geddes, 356; 4. Gregory, 381; 5. Scotland/Menno 391.

Girls individual scores (top-20): 1. Adisyn Indahl (Burke), 87; 2. Abigail Svatos (Andes Central/Dakota Christian), 92; 3. Makayla Kelley (Bon Homme), 92; 4. Mckenna Kocmich (Avon), 96; 5. Jessy Jo VanDerWerff (Gregory), 96; 6. Jacey Kamp (Corsica-Stickney), 97; 7. Ryanna Clauson (Ethan), 99; 8. Angela Munsen (KWL), 100; 9. Ashton Summerville (Platte-Geddes), 101; 10. Gabby Fink (MVP), 101; 11. Rylee Conrad (Scotland/Menno), 106; 12. Jaden Kortan (Bon Homme), 106; 13. Dayton Easton (SCW), 106; 14. Calli Davis (Burke), 109; 15. Olivia Bull (Burke), 111; 16. Vanessa Hoffman (MVP), 111; 17. Christina Glanzer (MVP), 113; 18. Sadie Rasmussen (Platte-Geddes), 120; 19. Ava Sargent (Burke), 121; 20. Kenzie Davie (MVP), 133.