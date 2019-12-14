Burk scores 22 to carry IUPUI past Purdue Fort Wayne 74-65

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Marcus Burk scored 22 points as IUPUI got past Purdue Fort Wayne 74-65 on Saturday.

Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for the Jaguars (4-8). Grant Weatherford added 14 points, six assists and five steals and Elyjah Goss had 11 rebounds.

DeMierre Black had a career-high 17 points for the Mastodons (7-7). Jarred Godfrey added 14 points and six rebounds and Brian Patrick had 12 points.

IUPUI matches up against Fresno State on the road on Friday. Purdue Fort Wayne faces Iowa State on the road next Sunday.

