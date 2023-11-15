Burglary Spree Proves a Real Dead End for Florida Pair

When a car burglary suspect sped off in Florida recently, there was no pursuit by the deputy on hand. He knew the suspect was literally heading up a dead end, and, sure enough, soon came speeding back, before crashing into a parked car.

The chaotic scene was captured on security cameras in a residential development in Davenport.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports of “a series of car burglaries” early on November 13.

The two suspects, 37-year old Timothy Allen Hogue, of Apopka, and his passenger, 31-year old Rebecca Kozub, took off on their doomed escape attempt before doubling back, and crashing into a parked car. Deputies “immediately pulled the two suspects out of the disabled Cadillac, got them secured, and requested emergency medical services to treat the injured suspects.”

“Fleeing from a law enforcement traffic stop demonstrates very poor decision making, but to do it in a small, residential neighborhood at a high rate of speed is a terrible idea, and dangerous," the PCSO wrote. “It’s amazing and fortunate that nobody innocent was hurt or killed. They could have very easily crashed into a house. It should not come as a surprise that the driver has a tattoo on his neck that says, ‘All gas, no brakes’.”

Hogue faces multiple charges, while charges were pending for Kozub, who remained in hospital with a broken leg. Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful