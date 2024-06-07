Burgess expecting 'carnival' Challenge Cup day

Warrington Wolves most recently faced Wigan Warriors in a Challenge Cup final in 1990 - with Wigan winning 36-14 [SWPix.com]

One of the biggest days in the domestic rugby league calendar is less than 24 hours away.

Wembley Stadium plays host to a bumper day of action with Saturday morning's women's Challenge Cup final kicking off a triple header, with the men's Challenge Cup final and then the 1895 Cup final following.

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess, whose side face reigning Super League and World Club Challenge champions Wigan Warriors in the men's final, is braced for a feast for the eyes at the national stadium.

"It's fitting we have the women's final and 1895 Cup final, as well as the schools final, on," he told BBC Sport.

"It's a carnival of rugby league and it should be a cracking day. Hopefully there's plenty to inspire people to go and pursue a career in the sport."

Can Burgess add Challenge Cup to his roster?

Sam Burgess led his Warrington side to victories over St Helens in the quarter-final and Huddersfield Giants in the semi-final [SWPix.com]

As a player, Burgess lit up the southern hemisphere, cementing himself as one of the greatest players in Australia's NRL but also one of England's greatest exports.

As well as being the figurehead of a South Sydney Rabbitohs side that stormed their way to the NRL title in 2014, Burgess also represented Great Britain and England on more than 20 occasions.

The Challenge Cup is one of the few honours that eluded him during his playing days.

But after becoming head coach of Warrington earlier this year, that missing element in his CV is within grasp - all the more impressive given he is just six months into his coaching career.

"It's a great stage. It's at Wembley. I've been there as a fan as a kid in 1999 and I went there as an England player in 2013 and now I'm there in 2024 as a coach," he continued.

"I've never experienced it in the Challenge Cup, that's a new thing altogether. You've just got to soak it all up and not let the emotion get to you.

"We'll enjoy it and it's a great week in the calendar of rugby league. There's plenty happening this week and it's a great occasion, both teams are in great form and I'm looking forward to the game."

'Wembley has the nostalgia'

Much like Burgess, Matt Peet raced his way to a final in his very first season as a coach.

The Englishman guided Wigan Warriors to victory over Huddersfield Giants in the Challenge Cup in 2022 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, just months into his blossoming coaching career.

Since then, Peet has wrapped up a clean sweep with the Cherry and Whites, taking home last season's League Leaders' Shield and Super League title and beginning 2024 by stunning Penrith Panthers to win the World Club Challenge.

But Peet is yet to run the line with Wigan at Wembley - something that will be rectified this weekend.

"Tottenham felt modern and innovative and fresh but with Wembley comes history, tradition and nostalgia. It's different and we're going to embrace it," Peet told BBC Sport.

"You'd go down as a kid or with your friends and family and you'd enjoy the full day out - the journey down and spending time with your family and watching Wigan win.

"When you go as a member of staff, it's a bit more stressful but it's still a fantastic experience. You feel like you're at the heart of a big occasion and it's all about the team performing."

'Burgess doesn't get carried away'

Sam Burgess (left) and Matt Peet (right) have both experienced success early on in their coaching careers [SWPix.com]

Unlike some finals where there is no love lost between the two sides, Saturday will serve up a showpiece with plenty of good nature between the two coaches.

The final is between two of the most impressive sides in Super League this season - with Warrington winning nine of their 13 games, while Wigan are level on points with leaders St Helens.

"I certainly respect him [Burgess]. He's been an unbelievable player over the years. He's one of the best this country's produced," Peet added.

"I just like the way he's conducted himself as a coach as well. It's rubbing off on his team and they're buying into him.

"I see a lot to admire about Sam as a coach and I think it's no coincidence that his team is playing really well."

In the Women's Challenge Cup final, Leeds Rhinos play St Helens.

Sheffield Eagles face Wakefield Trinity in the 1895 Cup.