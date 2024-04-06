Advertisement

Burges, Riverside, San Elizario boys advance to Elite Eight of UIL soccer playoffs

Sam Guzman
·1 min read
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The regional tournament of the UIL Texas high school soccer playoffs wrapped up on Friday. Three local teams punched their tickets to the regional final (Elite Eight) of the playoffs.

BOYS

CLASS 6A

Prosper def. Pebble Hills, 3-1

Flower Mound def. Eastlake, 1-1 (Flower Mound wins on penalty kicks, 4-2)

CLASS 5A

Burges def. Ryan, 1-1 (Burges wins on penalty kicks, 3-1)

Burges will play Midlothian in the Class 5A regional final at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. CST on Saturday.

CLASS 4A

San Elizario def. Castleberry, 3-0

Riverside def. Diamond Hill Jarvis, 3-2

San Elizario and Riverside will meet in the Class 4A regional final on Saturday at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin, Texas. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. CST. The winner advances to the Final Four in Georgetown, Texas.

GIRLS

CLASS 4A

Life Waxahachie def. San Elizario, 2-0

