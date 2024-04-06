Burges, Riverside, San Elizario boys advance to Elite Eight of UIL soccer playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The regional tournament of the UIL Texas high school soccer playoffs wrapped up on Friday. Three local teams punched their tickets to the regional final (Elite Eight) of the playoffs.

BOYS

CLASS 6A

Prosper def. Pebble Hills, 3-1

Flower Mound def. Eastlake, 1-1 (Flower Mound wins on penalty kicks, 4-2)

CLASS 5A

Burges def. Ryan, 1-1 (Burges wins on penalty kicks, 3-1)

Burges 1, Ryan 1, final

El Paso Burges wins with a 3-1 edge in PKs. Burges plays Midlothian High for a state tourney berth tomorrow. — Jonathan Hull (@Hull_TRN) April 6, 2024

Burges will play Midlothian in the Class 5A regional final at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. CST on Saturday.

CLASS 4A

San Elizario def. Castleberry, 3-0

FINAL | San Elizario 3, Castleberry 0



San Elizario with a thorough victory. Dominant from start to finish.



Castleberry had a couple decent looks near the end but couldn’t convert. — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) April 6, 2024

Riverside def. Diamond Hill Jarvis, 3-2

🏆⚽ THE RANGERS DO IT AGAIN!! 🏆⚽ The Riverside HS boys' soccer team continues its dominating run for the state championship by defeating the Diamond Hill Jarvis Eagles!!💪🔥 #THEDISTRICT cheers you on loud & proud!! #Riverside4Ever #Final4 https://t.co/tXMLyP8Bis — Ysleta ISD (@YsletaISD) April 5, 2024

San Elizario and Riverside will meet in the Class 4A regional final on Saturday at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin, Texas. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. CST. The winner advances to the Final Four in Georgetown, Texas.

GIRLS

CLASS 4A

Life Waxahachie def. San Elizario, 2-0

