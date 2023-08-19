Burger's three-run homer (27)
Jake Burger smacks a three-run home run to center field, extending the Marlins' lead 5-1 in the top of the 3rd inning
Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez hit a foul ball that drilled Jody Reed in the leg on Wednesday.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
The Falcons' young offensive core made plenty of plays on Friday.
Spain's recent success masks years of past struggles for its women's national soccer team, which overcame decades of neglect and machismo to now stand 90 minutes from glory.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Ready to watch Messi and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final? Here's what to know.
Matt Harmon examines the latest news from around the league to uncover key information that fantasy drafters can use to their advantage.
Brian Daboll's first season with the Giants was a success.
Carolina was dead set on fixing the QB position this offseason.
Elliott has an average finish of 5.7 in six races at Watkins Glen.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.