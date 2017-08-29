Burfict, Lewis reiterate their belief that hit was legal

The NFL believes that Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict violated the rules in two different ways with a hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman. Burfict and his head coach, Marvin Lewis, disagree.

“It’s within the rules,” Burfict said Tuesday, via Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “You can hit the receiver in five yards, you just can’t hit him in the helmet or neck area. I hit him in the chest area. I guess they just have it out for me, I guess. It’s whatever.”

“As long as the quarterback hasn’t thrown the ball it’s still a legal play,” Lewis said, per Owczarski. “The player is running down the field at Vontaze. The player is in his spot and Vontaze is in his spot. He’s not running across the field where he gets hit blindside-wise.”

While it appears that Burfict didn’t hit Sherman in the head or neck area or with Burfict’s helmet, Burfict seems to have hit Sherman unnecessarily, after quarterback Alex Smith had thrown the ball farther down the field.

To prevail on his appeal, Burfict will need to convince hearing officer James Thrash on both counts. If Burfict fails, he’ll need to persuade Thrash that, given Burfict’s history, a five-game suspension is excessive.