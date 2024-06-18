Buongiorno feels ‘positive pressure’ for Italy at EURO 2024

Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno made his senior Italy debut a year ago and is hoping to break into the side at EURO 2024. ‘It’s a positive pressure.’

The centre-back is a product of the Granata youth academy and tipped to be their new captain, but only if the club can continue to rebuff offers from the likes of Napoli, Juventus, Inter and Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, he has earned a place in the Azzurri squad for the 2024 European Championship under coach Luciano Spalletti, a year on from his debut under Roberto Mancini in the Nations League.

“Every time feels unique, because we are representing millions of Italians and feel the responsibility to do well,” Buongiorno told UEFA.com.

“I was not initially in the Nations League group and I arrived the day before the semi-final with Spain, so really didn’t expect to play against the Netherlands. It was a wonderful moment, I felt a bit incredulous the day before, but it went well.”

There is a generational shift going on within the Italy camp, as Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have both now retired.

“When we went to America for the training camp in March, we had the chance to talk to them and they gave us important advice. Nowadays defenders have to be able to know how to start moves from the back, that is something we work on a lot in training.”

Like Chiellini, Buongiorno has managed to combine a playing career with study, earning himself a degree.

“It is very important, as study opens up your mind. It also allows you to evaluated situations better, to understand what the coach wants. It’s not easy to get your books out and study at night after training during the day, but it’s absolutely worth doing.”

Buongiorno on EURO 2024 ambitions

Italy started EURO 2024 with a win over Albania, despite conceding a shock goal after 23 seconds. What did Buongiorno think watching that on the bench?

“It was a bit of a blow, but the team recovered straight away and reacted well. That reaction proves who we are. We kept the ball well after that, had good intensity and pressing.”

The next match is against Spain on Thursday, who beat Croatia 3-0 in their opening match of the group.

“It’s going to be a tough game where we need to keep possession against their press, then when they have the ball, try to block the wingers. The most important thing is that we keep trying to play our game,” continued Buongiorno.

“There are many clashes with Spain that I remember, it’s never easy against them because they’ve had this playing style that evolved over the years.”

Italy are the reigning European Champions, but since then have also failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, so does Buongiorno feel the pressure?

“It is a positive pressure. A positive sense of responsibility that pushes us to go beyond our limits both during the matches and in training, everything it takes.”