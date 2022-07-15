From bunnyhopping to 70mph descents, Tom Pidcock is cycling's new superman - VELO VIA GETTY IMAGES

By now we have all seen the video of Tom Pidcock’s extraordinary white-knuckle descent off the Galibier on Thursday; the way the Ineos Grenadiers Tour debutant leans into each corner, like a MotoGP rider, his inside knee almost touching the floor as he sweeps round the bend, carrying maximum speed through it, before shifting his balance expertly in anticipation of the next one.

That 70mph descending masterclass helped set up Pidcock’s historic victory atop Alpe d’Huez, announcing the 22-year-old to the wider world.

There is actually another video, from earlier in this Tour, which garnered far less attention at the time, but which also gives a neat little insight into Pidcock’s virtuosity on a bike. It happened during the neutral section of the Dole to Lausanne stage last Saturday, before the race had got going.

Nothing much was happening but the cameras were trained on Pidcock all the same as he cruised along a main road. Suddenly, and for no apparent reason, the youngster flicks his bike inside, outside and then bunnyhops up onto the pavement.

It was understated, cool and showy-offy all at the same time; a needless bit of showboating which, had he caught the pavement and gone down, might have taken him out of the Tour (one can only imagine Chris Froome or Geraint Thomas trying something similar). Only it didn’t.

For Pidcock, such tricks and flicks are part of what makes him the rider he is. To force him to ride like a robot would be to remove his core identity. Pidcock is a supremely confident young rider, a showman – witness his signature ‘Superman’ victory pose from his junior days, lying on his belly on his saddle with his feet extended horizontally behind him. At heart he is a kid who likes to have fun on a bike, an instrument he is insanely adept at handling.

What makes him such a good handler? Pidcock himself struggled to answer that question when it was put to him on Thursday. “I guess practice?” he said. “I grew up riding my bike. I rode to school every day. I always took a detour through the woods. You know, drifting through the woods in the mud. I’d come home and my uniform was all dirty.

“I guess I’ve just become very used to riding a bike and handling it in situations where it’s on the limit of control.”

It was a perfect response, revealing something both of Pidcock’s impish character, his upbringing in Yorkshire, and also the reason he has become the rider he has.

The truth is Pidcock is one of a new breed of WorldTour rider, adept across multiple disciplines. Like Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel, he spends his winters slipping and sliding and hopping and running (Pidcock set tongues wagging last year when his Strava lit up with a startling time of 13:25 minutes for a 5km run - and later posted on social media, “Maybe running is the sport for me”) through mud and sand in deepest darkest Belgium and the Netherlands, doing cyclocross.

It is no coincidence all three are blessed not only with explosive power and endurance, but also off-the-charts bike-handling ability.

Tom Pidcock powered up Alpe d'Huez - EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCk

On the women’s side, Marianne Vos, arguably the greatest rider of all time, male or female, has long been mixing up her cycling disciplines and has reaped the rewards of that varied approach. Zoe Backstedt, the 17-year-old rising star of British women’s cycling, is the same. She won the junior world cyclocross championships in Arkansas earlier this year, as Pidcock was winning the elite men’s race.

Pidcock’s other great love is mountain biking. In fact, he said on Thursday he rated his Olympic mountain bike gold from Tokyo last year above even his victory on Alpe d’Huez.

Cross-country mountain biking is a discipline which, again, requires expert balance and control over varied terrain and gradients. Peter Sagan, one of the first riders we all cooed over for his bike-handling ability, is a former junior mountain bike world champion.

It is a brave new world out there. In the past Team Sky recruited its leaders from the track. Sir Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas were engines first and foremost, capable of churning out 450 watts for an hour. But ask them to descend through a wet forest in mud or bunnyhop a log and run up a ramp in cycling shoes holding their bike on their shoulders and they would struggle.

Pidcock can do the lot. He is a world junior time trial champion as well as a cyclocross and mountain bike star. And now a Tour stage winner on Alpe d’Huez.

Even his fellow pros are blown away. Ex-rider Adam Blythe, a pundit for Eurosport, purred over his descending on Thursday, noting how “fluid and relaxed” Pidcock was, in contrast to fellow breakaway rider Neilson Powless. “Tom is already thinking about the next corner, while Powless is trying to correct himself. He has so much more distance coming out of the corner.

“The key to descending is always coming through the corners as fast as possible, getting out with as much speed as possible. The less sprints you have to make out of the corners, the more energy you can save. It is about being fluid and relaxed on the bike, and Tom Pidcock is the master at it.”

Interestingly, and again in contrast to a rider like Thomas, who told The Telegraph recently that he took “no interest in watts or aero or numbers” but simply asked his mechanic to “give me the fastest wheels”, Pidcock is also a bike geek. He knows exactly what he is riding, what his gear ratios are, what headset he is using. He enjoys the tech element.

What next for the youngster following his breakthrough victory on the road? Will Pidcock now target yellow? He has always claimed there is plenty of time for that – that he wants to continue to mix it up, riding mountain bikes and cyclocross for a while yet.

Indeed it is written into his Ineos contract that he can. “I know he still has aspirations to go to the next Olympics in Paris, and win the mountain bike, the time trial and the road race,” revealed Wiggins, who had Pidcock on his road team for a while, on Friday.

Perhaps. Something about the way Pidcock said he now had “bigger ambitions” in the Tour, having got a taste for its charms on Thursday, suggested he might now accelerate those grand tour plans.

Whatever. There seems little doubt that when he does decide to focus solely on the Tour de France, as Tadej Pogacar does, as Jonas Vingegaard does, he will compete with them. Until then, we should enjoy him in whatever he decides he fancies doing that day, in the same way we enjoy Ronnie O’Sullivan when he is at the snooker table, or Ben Stokes at the crease: as a sublime, natural, versatile talent.