Bunny Hop 5K Race closes multiple roads in Arlington County

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department said the 2024 Bunny Hop 5K Race will close down multiple roads Saturday.

These roads will be closed from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.:

N. Irving Street, between 2 nd Road N. and 5 th Street N.

N. Pershing Drive, between N. Piedmont Street and N. Edgewood Street

N. Fillmore Street, between 3 rd Street N. and N. Pershing Drive

N. Garfield Street, between N. Pershing Drive and 3 rd Street N.

4 th Street N., between N. Fillmore Street and N. Garfield Street

2nd Road N., between N. Irving Street and the Columbia Gardens Cemetery

A portion of the race winds through the Columbia Gardens Cemetery which will be closed to traffic and have a delayed opening at 9:30 a.m.

N. Irving Street, between 7th Street N. and 5th Street N. will be closed starting around 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Residents should expect increased police presence in these areas. Drivers are asked to follow law enforcement’s direction and be alert towards pedestrian traffic.

Illegally parked cars may be ticketed or towed. If your car is towed from a public street, call (703) 558-2222.

