Bunio out as Elkmont football coach

Oct. 17—Chris Bunio is no longer the head football coach at Elkmont High School.

Elkmont High School Principal Graham Aderholt confirmed that Bunio resigned from the position Monday.

When asked what led to the resignation, Aderholt declined to comment.

"Right now I'm just going to leave it as is. Maybe at a later date I'll have more to say," Adherholt said.

In a message regarding his resignation, Bunio said he was thankful for his time as Elkmont's head coach.

"I coach for the kids. I was told this was in their best interest, and their best interest is my only concern," Bunio said. "I never gave up on them, and I'm proud of them. I am thankful for the opportunity to coach them, and I wish them nothing but the best."

Bunio said he will remain as a physical education teacher at Elkmont for the remainder of the school year.

In two seasons at Elkmont, Bunio finished with a 5-13 record. In 2022, he led Red Devils to their first win since 2020 when they defeated Brindlee Mountain. This season he had led the team to a 4-4 record, including a 3-0 start to the season. The four wins were Elkmont's most in a season since the team finished 8-3 in 2014.

No coach has been named interim head coach in the wake of Bunio's resignation.

"Our coaching staff is going to work together to finish out the season," Adherholt said.

Elkmont is off this week and will travel to Colbert County next Oct. 27. The Red Devils are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in Class 3A, Region 8.

