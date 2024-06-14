Bundesliga title-winner breaks silence on Barcelona transfer rumours

Speaking to ESPN (h/t The European Lad), Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands right-back Jeremie Frimpong has opened up on the transfer rumours linking him with FC Barcelona.

Earlier this week, reports emerged in Spain claiming that the 23-year-old Bundesliga title-winner was a target for the Catalan heavyweights heading into the summer window.

The Dutch right-back is also on the radars of big Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

Rumours are rumours, says Frimpong

However, the speculations linking him with Barcelona and other top clubs are not affecting Frimpong, who claims that these are nothing but rumours at this point.

“Exactly, just like you said: rumours. I don’t read rumours. Rumours are just rumours, anyone can say anything.”

Frimpong enjoyed a spectacular 2023/24 campaign with Bayer Leverkusen, playing a pivotal part in the success that Xabi Alonso’s side enjoyed.

Frimpong not bothered by transfer rumours. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The right-back finished with a tally of 14 goals and 12 assists from 47 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal winners.

Frimpong has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen that runs until the summer of 2027 which is said to consist of a release clause worth €40 million, although it is said to have an expiry date.

Barcelona unlikely to make a move

While there may be some interest from Barcelona in Frimpong, at this moment, it appears unlikely that they will make a move for him.

As things stand, it appears that the priority is to retain the services of Joao Cancelo on loan for another season, possibly even with a buy option included.

Furthermore, Julian Araujo is likely to have a place in the squad as a backup right-back after impressing on loan at Las Palmas. With Hector Fort and Jules Kounde also available as options, Frimpong’s arrival looks unlikely.