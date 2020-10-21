Bundesliga: Takeaways from Week 4

The goals were not as plentiful in Week 4 of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season, which ended with RB Leipzig atop the table and Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund nipping at its heels.

It now falls to that trio to deal with the start of the UEFA Champions League group stage, as not one of the three was dealt an easy midweek match nor a welcoming return to the league next week.

There’s seemingly always one team in the Bundesliga who dips in league form during a Champions League or Europa League campaign, though the aforementioned trio normally navigates the mess.

So we figured given a relative lack of firepower at the weekend outside of Bayern’s rout at Arminia Bielefeld, we’d look to the week ahead for the six European teams.

Leipzig – home to Basaksehir (Tues); home to Hertha (Sat)

Dortmund – away to Lazio (Tues); home to Schalke (Sat)

Bayern – home to Atleti (Weds); home to Eintracht (Sat)

Gladbach – away to Inter (Weds); away to Mainz (Sat)

Leverkusen – home to Nice (Thurs); home to Augsburg (Mon)

Hoffenheim – home to Red Star (Thurs); away to Bremen (Sun)

Which brings us to Wolfsburg, who could not escape the qualifying playoffs and now will look to the Bundesliga as its rout back to Europe.

Their four draws to start the season are not an ideal way to stay near the top of the table. The goals need to find a way to their side of the scoreboard, but John Brooks and a loaded defensive unit have only conceded two so far.

Might a lack of European play give them a chance to really make a move into the top four? Will fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt be the one to take advantage of no European play?

Latest Bundesliga news

View photos Bundesliga schedule More

Bundesliga schedule 2020-21 WATCH: Haaland hammers home off assist from USMNT teen Reyna Report: Champions League expansion planned

View photos Giovanni Reyna assist More

View photos Champions League expansion More