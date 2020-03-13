Bundesliga suspended due to coronavirus outbreak in Germany

The Bundesliga has been suspended until 2 April with immediate effect due to coronavirus.

Germany's top tier had put off suspending the league, but the decision now means all of Europe's top five leagues will not play games for the foreseeable future - including the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1.

The decision comes just hours before Fortuna vs Paderborn, which was scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm tonight.





