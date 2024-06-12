Bundesliga midfield star spotted in Barcelona amid transfer links

Angelo Stiller is a name that has resonated highly in Barcelona in recent days, with Hansi Flick reportedly interested in signing the German midfielder.

Stiller has been one of the rising stars for a Stuttgart team that notably finished second in the Bundesliga this past season, finishing ahead of clubs like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Flick believes Stiller can be the ideal link between defence and offence in the Barcelona midfield, which is why the club have been linked with a move for the former Hoffenheim starlet.

Angelo Stiller spotted in Barcelona

Amid widespread rumours over a potential move to Catalonia, Angelo Stiller has now been spotted in Barcelona.

The midfielder posted a story on Instagram, where he can be seen staying in Sitges, a town near Barcelona.

Source: Instagram

In fact, the Stuttgart starlet is staying in an important hotel in Barcelona, though the player appears to be mainly spending his vacation in Catalonia, more than anything else.

It must be remembered that Catalonia is a popular destination for players to spend their summer vacations.

After missing out in the German national team for the upcoming European Championship, Stiller has ample time to enjoy his vacation.

Nevertheless, his incidental stay in Barcelona should raise a few eyebrows, especially in the midst of speculation linking him to a move to Catalonia.

Hansi Flick has worked with the Stuttgart midfielder in the past and would, no doubt, like to hold a conversation with the player, in an attempt to convince him to make the move to La Liga.

For the time being, there has been no real approach from Barcelona, who are likely awaiting the final call from La Liga regarding their Fair Play margin for the summer ahead.