Bundesliga Heavyweights Contact Fenerbahce Over Arsenal Target

Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund have got in touch with Fenerbahce about signing Arsenal target Ferdi Kadioglu.

Kadioglu had another solid season at Fenerbahce last term and has the prospect of playing under Jose Mourinho if he stays at the club.

The Turkey wing-back though is not guaranteed to remain with the Yellow Canaries and he has interest from outside his homeland.

Arsenal have consistently been credited with being keen on the 24-year-old, but the Gunners could be left behind in the race.

Bundesliga giants Dortmund have now reached out to Fenerbahce about Kadioglu, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

Dortmund are keen to explore whether a deal can be done to take Kadioglu to Germany this summer.

If Fenerbahce are willing to play ball on acceptable terms, Dortmund would be expected to try to sign Kadioglu.

Whether the development forces Arsenal to take action given they are long-time admirers of the Turkey international is unclear, but all eyes will be on a response from the Emirates.