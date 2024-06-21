Bundesliga club knock on Real Madrid’s doors for teenage centre-forward

Alvaro Rodriguez has been one of the most standout players to come out from Real Madrid’s La Fabrica academy in recent years.

However, as Real Madrid prepare for the season ahead, Rodriguez’s prospects of flourishing in the first-team look bleaker with each passing second.

The addition of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick this summer means there is no clear pathway for Alvaro Rodriguez to establish himself as a first-team regular at Santiago Bernabeu.

Keeping that in mind, Real Madrid believe the most sensible option for Alvaro will be to move elsewhere, which is why the club have put him up for sale this summer.

Wolfsburg join race to sign Alvaro Rodriguez

Shortly after the news of his potential exit from Bernabeu this summer, many clubs across Europe were linked with a move for Alvaro Rodriguez.

Now, MARCA reports that Bundesliga giants VfL Wolfsburg, too, have joined the race to sign the young Uruguayan forward this summer.

What’s next for Alvaro Rodriguez? (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

The report adds that Wolfsburg have knocked on Real Madrid’s door, with the club keen on acquiring the services of Alvaro.

Wolfsburg have struck deals with Real Madrid in the past, notably signing Borja Mayoral on loan in the summer of 2016.

Real Madrid, for their part, are open to listening to all kinds of offers for Alvaro. But they are expected to choose the club that could be best for the player’s development and not necessarily pick the club with the highest offer.

Wolfsburg, to that end, may have the upper hand as the club have a history of developing young players. The German outfit, after all, are credited by many to have developed a certain Kevin de Bruyne.

That said, Wolfsburg are set to face stiff competition from multiple La Liga clubs, including Getafe, in their bid to sign the Real Madrid forward this summer.