Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen set to make first summer signing

Bayer Leverkusen are closing on a deal to sign Rennes defender Jeanuël Belocian (19), according to Kicker.

The French defender, who can operate in a central position and on the left, played 27 games across all competitions for the Brittany club last season, and is set to become Bayer’s first summer purchase.

Florian Plettenberg further adds that Bayer Leverkusen will pay around €15m to sign the Frenchman, who will sign a five-year contract until 2029.

Who is Jeanuël Belocian?

Born in Les Abymes, Guadeloupe, Belocian played 18 games for Rennes’ U19 and reserve teams before making his first team debut at 17 under Bruno Génésio.

“He fits what you’d expect from a modern centre-back,” said Get French Football News‘ Bastien Cheval. “He is still raw, but versatile as he can play as a left-back, and he’s not afraid to be involved in the build-up.”

As reported by Kicker, Belocian will continue his development at Die Werkself, and will provide competition for Alejandro Grimaldo and Piero Hincapié. With Josip Stanišić also returning to Bayern Munich following his loan spell, the Frenchman could also provide cover centrally, in Bayer’s back three.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder