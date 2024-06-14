Bundesliga champion gives valuable advice to Barcelona wonderkid

With the UEFA Euro 2024 set to kick off today, Spain are one of the teams to keep an eye on in the tournament in Germany.

Four Barcelona players are in the La Roja squad and there will be a lot of eyeballs on teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal.

The 16-year-old has enjoyed a sensational breakthrough campaign during which he has become a regular starter for club and country.

After making a big impression in La Liga, Yamal will now be aiming to shine at his first major international tournament.

While it is no secret that the La Masia graduate is a special player in the making, another former Barcelona academy man, Alejandro Grimaldo, has imparted some valuable advice to the youngster.

Grimaldo has some advice for Yamal. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Grimaldo, who won the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen, is also a part of the Spanish national team and has gotten a close look at Yamal.

And the ex-Barça academy ace has claimed that the 16-year-old has what it takes to go to the top, but needs to keep his feet on the ground and take care of himself.

“Advice to Lamine? To keep his feet on the ground, work every day and take good care of himself,” said Grimaldo (h/t FCB World).

“He plays important matches and at the highest level, and if I could give him one piece of advice, it would be to take care of himself and prevent everything bad that could happen. With the talent he has, I see him at the top. He may represent an era.”

Yamal finished the 2023/24 season with seven goals and ten assists from 50 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona.

The 16-year-old youngster will be aiming to carry forward this form on the international stage, as he has the opportunity to break some records at the Euros in Germany.