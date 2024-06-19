Bundesliga Arsenal target to delay decision until after Euro 2024

Jeremie Frimpong won’t make a decision on his future until after Euro 2024, despite reports of interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY: Jeremie Frimpong of Leverkusen runs with the ball during the DFB cup round of 16 match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Paderborn 07 at BayArena on December 06, 2023. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano reports that although Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with a move to Arsenal and more recently Liverpool, the player won’t decide anything on his future during the Euros.

The player has a release clause, which remains valid, but he wants to focus on Euro 2024. As a result, the Bayer Leverkusen 23-year-old’s situation is currently quiet.

Romano had previously reported during the 2023/24 campaign that Frimpong has a £34m release clause, and he confirmed that Arsenal had scouted the player.

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY: Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer 04 Leverkusen in action during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and 1. FC Köln at BayArena on October 08, 2023. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

At the time, the journalist claimed a transfer in June was more likely, and that Frimpong wouldn’t be short of suitors given his form and his release clause.

Sky Sports Germany claimed the wing-back would be allowed to leave Leverkusen in the summer window, adding that he wanted to move on.

But that was in November, before Leverkusen won the Bundesliga unbeaten and lifted the DFB-Pokal. Perhaps the team’s progress could help to convince the player to stay.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer 04 Leverkusen celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Second Leg match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Stade Joseph Marien on April 20, 2023. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Frimpong scored 14 goals and assisted 12 from his role as a right-wing-back in 2023/24, making 47 appearances for Leverkusen.

His form earned him a debut for the Netherlands in October, and he went on to secure a spot in their squad for the Euros.