Bumper Pool among 13 Panthers undrafted free agents

The Panthers only made five draft picks this year, but they bolstered their rookie class by signing 13 undrafted players this weekend.

Nine members of the group are defensive players, including former Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool. Pool recorded at least 90 tackles in each of the last four seasons and he also had two sacks during his final season with the Razorbacks.

Carolina added three cornerbacks after passing on selecting any during the draft. Colby Richardson made five starts last season after transferring to LSU from McNeese State, Mark Milton played 51 games at Baylor over the last five seasons, and Rezjohn Wright was first-team All-Pac 12 at Oregon State in 2022. Wright’s brother Nashon plays for the Cowboys.

The Panthers also signed Oklahoma defensive end Jalen Redmond, linebacker Travez Moore, Auburn linebacker Eku Leota, UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake, Kent State safety Nico Bolden, Appalachian State running back Cam Peoples, South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann, North Carolina A&T tackle Ricky Lee, and North Dakota State guard Nash Jensen.

