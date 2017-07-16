Bumgarner effective in return for Giants, Yankees edge Red Sox

The San Francisco Giants were beaten once more despite the return of Madison Bumgarner in MLB.

Madison Bumgarner made a decent return from the disabled list in MLB, while the New York Yankees won a marathon clash on Saturday.

Giants pitcher Bumgarner did not factor in the decision of his side's 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres.

But he went seven innings and allowed just three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Bumgarner missed the last three months with a left shoulder AC sprain sustained in a dirt bike accident on April 20.

It took 16 innings for the Yankees to claim their win, finally overcoming the Boston Red Sox 4-1.

Elsewhere, the Detroit Tigers crushed the Toronto Blue Jays 11-1, the Chicago Cubs beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 and the Atlanta Braves overcame the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5.

The St Louis Cardinals (4-0 over the Pittsburgh Pirates) and Texas Rangers (1-0 over the Kansas City Royals) had shut-out wins.

Cody Bellinger hit for the cycle in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-1 win against the Miami Marlins, the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 and the Colorado Rockies went down to the New York Mets 9-3.

The Seattle Mariners edged the Chicago White Sox 4-3, the Washington Nationals got past the Cincinnati Reds 10-7 and the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 4-2.

The Oakland Athletics rallied for a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3.

SALE STARS IN SOX LOSS

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale may have had to take a no-decision in Saturday's home game against the Yankees. Sale left the game with 1-0 lead in the eighth inning before the Yankees tied it in the ninth on Matt Holliday's solo home run and then went on for a victory over the Red Sox with three runs in the top of the 16th inning. But Sale continued his career dominance of the Yankees. He struck out 13 batters with just two walks and scattered three hits over 7.2 innings. Sale's ERA against the Yankees is now 1.17 in 69.1 innings. After playing 16 innings on Saturday, the Yankees and Red Sox have a day-night doubleheader scheduled for Sunday.

GRAND SLAM FOR RENDON

Another day, another grand slam. Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon cleared the bases in the seventh inning of Washington's win over the Reds.

DAVIDSON STRUGGLES

The White Sox had third baseman Matt Davidson in Saturday's lineup as a designated hitter against the Mariners. The Sox could have used Davidson's bat in the loss, but he instead went 0-for-four with three strikeouts.

RANGERS AT ROYALS

If the Rangers (45-45) hope to make the postseason, they are going to have to do it as a wild-card team. The Rangers are 15.5 games back of the Astros in the American League (AL) West and sweeping the Royals, who are 2.5 games back of the Indians in the AL Central, could help Texas in the long run. Trying to avoid the sweep for the Royals (44-45) will be Ian Kennedy (3-6, 4.45 ERA) while the Rangers will turn to Yu Darvish (6-8, 3.49) to get the brooms out at Kauffman Stadium.