Bulut's Cardiff situation 'unacceptable' - Supporters' Trust

Erol Bulut won 19 of his 46 Championship games as Cardiff City manager during the 2023-24 season [Getty Images]

Cardiff City’s ongoing uncertainty over manager Erol Bulut’s future is “unacceptable”, says the club’s Supporters' Trust.

The fans' body has called for an end to the saga “one way or the other” as negotiations over a new deal drag on into a fifth week.

Bulut is yet to agree a new contract at the Championship club after guiding them to a 12th-place finish last season.

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan gave the green light for talks just a fortnight before the campaign finished.

In a statement addressed to members, Cardiff City Supporters' Trust (CCST) chair Keith Morgan said: “I think it is fair to say that an extended contract for the current manager does not necessarily have 100% support amongst the fans.

"There are concerns over style of football and tactics, but there seems to be a degree of unanimity amongst the fanbase that the current situation is unacceptable and should be resolved one way or another as soon as possible.”

Bulut was appointed on a one-year deal last summer but has said he would be keen to stay, but is seeking a longer-term deal.

The 49-year-old has subsequently seen his name linked with several jobs, including former club Besiktas.

Ex-Cardiff players Jay Bothroyd and Robert Earnshaw have been among those to question the delay in finding a breakthrough, with plans for next season on hold.

It is the second time the Trust has gone public with its frustration, having outlined in April that a decision over whether to retain Bulut was in the hands of Malaysian businessman Tan.

“The Trust made no observations as to who should be appointed to the post, only that a decision should be made speedily to remove uncertainties and disquiet amongst fans,” the latest statement said.

“Well, here we are, more than seven weeks later with no sign of any progress on this issue.

"There has been little or no meaningful information from the club on this matter, leading to rumour, speculation and frustration amongst the fanbase.

“The absence of footballing expertise at board level and the intransigence of Vincent Tan in his views on the appointment of a director of football or similar continues to be a concern, especially in the current circumstances.”