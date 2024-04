Should Bulut stay? Have your say

[BBC Sport]

Erol Bulut has overseen a big improvement at Cardiff City during his first campaign in charge - but will he be there next season?

Bulut has said he wants to stay but, with his contract expiring at the end of this season, Cardiff have not yet started talks about a new deal.

