Bulut seeks final push at Rotherham

Erol Bulut will ask for one final push from his Cardiff City players as they end the Championship season at Rotherham United on Saturday.

Cardiff will look to bounce back after heavy defeat to Middlesbrough in their final home game of the campaign last weekend.

The Bluebirds claimed one of their most enjoyable wins of the season as two late goals saw them beat promotion-chasing Southampton on 20 April, but followed that rousing triumph with a 4-1 loss to Boro.

“Sometimes pressure is good, sometimes when you are too relaxed it’s not good,” Bulut said.

“What I don’t like is that Southampton was great. We gave everything. Middlesbrough we had not enough players [because of injury], but this is not an excuse to lose the game 4-1.

“The last game against Rotherham, still half the team is not with us because of injury.

“We will have the youngsters. But the opponent team also have many injuries I think. They have 10, we have 13, so we are close!”

Callum O’Dowda is set to return to the Cardiff squad at Rotherham after his latest injury lay-off.

A win against the Millers could see Bulut’s team secure a top-10 Championship finish, depending on results elsewhere.