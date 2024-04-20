Bulut says future out of his hands

[Getty Images]

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut remained tight-lipped on his future after the Bluebirds' 2-1 win over Southampton.

Fans sang in support of Bulut, whose contract expires in the summer, and chanted they wanted him to stay at the club.

Bulut says he appreciates the support but reiterated that a decision on his future will come first and foremost from Cardiff's owners.

Asked about fans chanting for him to stay, Bulut said: “Of course, if you have support from the fans, from the board and everything is really positive here.

"I don't want to speak too much about this situation, it's up to the board either way. I appreciate this.

"The board, I think, they have opinions and thinking for the future of the club. I think they will make the right decision for the club.

"For my side, I hope to make the right decision for myself and my future."