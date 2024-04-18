Bulut refuses to be drawn on Besiktas links

Erol Bulut's future as Cardiff City manager remains unclear - and he does not want to discuss speculation linking him with the vacancy at Turkish giants Besiktas.

Reports in Turkey suggest Bulut could be in contention to succeed former Portugal boss Fernando Santos, who was sacked by Besiktas.

Bulut's contract at Cardiff expires at the end of this season - of which there are only three games left - and talks about a new deal have not begun.

Bulut has managed in Istanbul before, but for one of Besiktas' great rivals, Fenerbahce.

"I don't want to speak about these messages," he said when asked about reports linking him to the Besiktas job.

"I read many things. But I don't want to give any message to any news. I am focused on the club here, Cardiff City, and what comes after that we will see."

Bulut has said on several occasions that he would like to extend his stay at Cardiff, but remains without an offer of a new deal.

"We don't need to speak about my contract," he said.

"This is up to the board, they have to decide about this. I have three more games to play with Cardiff City and I will try with my guys to do the best job."