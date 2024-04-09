Bulut future 'should have been sorted in January'

Erol Bulut’s Cardiff City future should have been sorted out midway through the season, according to former Bluebirds striker Ian Walsh.

Bulut sees his contract expire at the end of the season having been named Cardiff boss on a one-year deal last summer.

His team are destined for a mid-table Championship finish, which represents significant progress following last season’s scrape with relegation, although Cardiff have faced some criticism from fans over their playing style as well as a lack of consistency.

As yet there is no clarity yet on whether owner Vincent Tan will ask Bulut to lead Cardiff in the 2024-25 campaign.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales’ Call Rob programme, ex-Wales international Walsh criticised Cardiff’s failure to hand Bulut a new deal.

“How can you run a professional organisation and be in this situation where you have got a manager who has got to 56 points?” Walsh said.

“Five games to go, let’s say they just get four points – it’s 60 points in a season where nobody expected anything from them.

“This should have been sorted out in January. Irrespective of whether you feel Bulut is the man for the job – and I know fans are saying he is not up to it – he has achieved things at Cardiff City that a lot of people thought were never going to happen this season.

“Yes it’s been fluctuating but overall you have to make a decision for the manager and for the players.

“Where is the club going? The fans have got to stand up now and demand something from Vincent Tan.”