The Bulut debate for Bluebirds

They are the issues at the heart of the debate over manager Erol Bulut’s future at Cardiff City.

Yes, progress has been made under the former Fenerbahce boss. But for some fans the football is, well, boring.

So should substance triumph over style? Or may be it is not quite as simple as that anyway.

This is Cardiff City after all.

The debate was brought into sharp focus last weekend as the Cardiff City Supporters' Trust issued a statement demanding the Bluebirds make a decision over whether to renew Bulut’s contract this summer after his first season at the helm.

Bulut’s team then gave a passive performance and were beaten 3-1 by visitors Hull City, to virtually extinguish already slim hopes of claiming a play-off place.

Going into Wednesday’s game at Birmingham, Cardiff are 11th in the table on 56 points with five matches remaining this season - and even a mid-table finish would be an improvement on recent campaigns.

This time a year ago, Cardiff fans were sweating on Championship survival. Their team failed to reach 50 points and their cause was helped significantly by a points deduction for Reading, who ended up going down.

In 2022, Cardiff hit the 50-point mark – but only in their penultimate game of the campaign.

This season they could still surpass their 2021 tally of 68 points, when they finished eighth.

So the progress under Bulut is palpable. Admittedly that was not a high bar after the past two seasons, but Cardiff fans will be happy not to have had relegation concerns this term.

And Bulut could point to problems he has overcome, such as a greatly restricted contribution from star summer signing Aaron Ramsey and limited spending in January – the first window following the lifting of an embargo which had prevented Cardiff paying fees for players.

Yet not all are convinced by Bulut’s style.

Passive - a word Bulut used to describe the first-half show against Hull - slow, negative and boring are the common criticisms.

See also Nathan Blake’s “front foot” comments on these pages.

Though it matters not how goals are scored, Cardiff have the lowest number of goals from open play in the Championship (20) and while they are regarded as a counter-attacking team, they have yet to score on the counter this season.

That said they are top of the table for goals from set-pieces (19), and nobody complained too much when Neil Warnock steered Cardiff to promotion in 2018 with a side who had the joint highest number of goals from set-piece situations (21).

Undoubtedly the lack of a prolific striker is a problem, but then only Preston and relegated Rotherham have a lower shots per game ratio, so how many chances would any forward get?

Is the Bulut approach a work in progress? Could this season's style develop expansively with better players on board?

Or is this his chosen approach to succeeding?

What is it about lies, damned lies and statistics?

All these elements make for a passionate debate among a loyal supporter base on BBC Radio Wales' Call Rob programme as well as lively fans' forums.

Such is the way Cardiff are run, the opinions are unlikely to influence the only man who will make the decision on Bulut's future – owner Vincent Tan.

Will he recognise the clear progress? Or will his well-documented desire for players – including goalkeepers – to have shots on goal sway his thinking?

There is no doubt chairman Mehmet Dalman is backing Bulut, having led the quest for his signature last year.

Dalman will be keen for Bulut to have his contract extended and continue to build on the development there has been this season.

If Bulut is staying, it would be fair on him and his family to be told now.

The uncertainty is dominating the agenda, not helping the club at present or in future planning.

Of course, it's possible the debate will count for nothing. At the end of the season Bulut could decide to walk.

His reputation is such that he would have little trouble in finding another post.

If there is a parting of the ways, the Bluebirds' managerial merry-go-round would stir into action again – with Cardiff looking for their sixth 'permanent' manager in three years.