Advertisement

Bullshop takes shiny new look

FC Red Bull Salzburg
·1 min read
Bullshop takes shiny new look
Bullshop takes shiny new look

Just in time for home kit launch

We have a new kit supplier, a new home kit – and a new Bullshop too! Just in time for the launch of our home kit, the fan shop at the Red Bull Arena has gained a brand-new design. We have redesigned the entire area with PUMA in order to provide an even better shopping experience - whether on match days or others.

On your next visit, you can look forward to a much more modern design as well as a clear sorting of our entire range. Come and take a look for yourself and get our brand-new home kit for the 2024/25 season with individual names and numbers.

Gallery: New-look Bullshop

Bull Shop
Bull Shop

Zum Kontaktformular

  • Montag–Freitag:10:00–18:00 UhrSamstag:09:00–13:00 Uhr