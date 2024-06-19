Bullshop takes shiny new look

Just in time for home kit launch

We have a new kit supplier, a new home kit – and a new Bullshop too! Just in time for the launch of our home kit, the fan shop at the Red Bull Arena has gained a brand-new design. We have redesigned the entire area with PUMA in order to provide an even better shopping experience - whether on match days or others.

On your next visit, you can look forward to a much more modern design as well as a clear sorting of our entire range. Come and take a look for yourself and get our brand-new home kit for the 2024/25 season with individual names and numbers.

Gallery: New-look Bullshop

Bull Shop

Oberst-Lepperdinger-Straße 17

5071 Wals bei Salzburg

+43 662 43 33 32

bullshop@redbullsalzburg.at

Montag–Freitag:10:00–18:00 UhrSamstag:09:00–13:00 Uhr



