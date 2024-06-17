'Bullshit decision' - Debate rages after Belgium goal ruled out

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's first goal of the game first offside goal, which was disallowed for handball after review by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena. Arne Dedert/dpa

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku had a day to forget in their shock 1-0 defeat against Slovakia at Euro 2024 when he controversially had a second goal on the day chalked off for handball in the build-up.

After missing a few chances and having a tap-in disallowed for offside earlier, Roma's Lukaku sensationally fired into the top left corner in the 87th minute to set off wild celebrations.

Enter the Video Assistant Referee and a subsequent decision from referee Umut Meler - after having a look himself on the monitor - to disallow this goal as well because Lois Openda had ever so slightly touched the ball with his hand before crossing.

A new chip in the ball indicated the contact, which set off a heated debate about whether it was intentional or not, and whether Openda had gained an advantage.

Lineker slams decision, Tedesco cautious

Former England great Gary Lineker spoke of a "bullshit decision" on X, while Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco was a little more cautious.

"It is difficult to talk about it. I could have been more honest with my opinion if we had won. I want to be a fair loser, therefore I don't want to talk too much about the referee," Tedesco said.

He added he trusted the VAR, saying: "We have to accept it if they decide that way."

Ex-players critical of call

German 2014 World Cup winner Christoph Kramer said on ZDF TV: "I would have not called it," and another ex-Germany player, Michael Ballack, agreed.

"For me, it's not a handball offence. I don't think it should be taken back. I think there is a margin of discretion here, which the referee unfortunately did not exercise," Ballack said on Magenta TV.

But also support for decision

Refereeing pundits took a different view on the incident which would not have been decisive had Belgium not been so wasteful earlier in the game.

ITV analyst Christina Unkel said the deliberation interpretation has changed and that "this is going to be considered a deliberate offence as the arm is near the shoulder level because the arm is extended and the touch helps control the ball."

In Germany, former referee Manuel Grafe struck a similar line, saying: "You can clearly see that he really touched it. That's where we reach a borderline area.

"I think the hand goes very far out, but of course it's not really intentional. It's bitter for the Belgians, but for me it's a justifiable decision," Gräfe said on ZDF.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (L) scores a goal against Slovakia's Milan Skriniar, which was disallowed for handball after review by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku reacts after his goal was disallowed by VAR during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena. Arne Dedert/dpa