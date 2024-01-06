Bulls’ Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic look good in their return from injury

The Chicago Bulls notched another win in the return of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, with both shining in a bench role as they beat up on the hapless Charlotte Hornets 104-91. Vucevic and LaVine each played significant minutes in their respective returns from injury as the Bulls continue to inch towards righting their rough start to the NBA’s 2023-34 season.

The Bulls big man put up 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in 25 minutes of floor time, going 5-of-12 from the floor overall, his jumper looking rusty from deep with just 1-of-5 efficiency. LaVine contributed a modest 15 points, 5 boards, and 4 assists in 30 minutes of game time, shooting 6-of-11 and showing the same rust as his taller teammate with 1-of-5 results from beyond the arc as well. While neither was playing a significantly reduced role compared to before their injuries, it is promising that they integrated back into the flow of things so well.

Haize and Pat The Designer, the hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, dug into the positive returns of LaVine and Vucevic on a recent episode.

