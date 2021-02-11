How Bulls' Zach LaVine, Coby White made NBA history with 3-point barrage

Step aside Splash Brothers: LaVine, White make 3-point history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson haven't done it. Neither have Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Heck, go back to your favorite 3-point shooting duo in history -- Larry Bird and Danny Ainge, Reggie Miller and any teammate, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce -- and it hasn't happened.

Not until Wednesday night at the United Center. That's when Zach LaVine and Coby White became the first teammates in NBA history to each make at least eight 3-pointers in the same game.

"That’s big. I didn’t know that," LaVine said. "We’re explosive enough to be able to do that, two really good shooters."

Indeed, they are.

LaVine shot 9-for-14 from beyond the arc, while White sank a career-high eight 3-pointers on 17 attempts.

"I’m very happy for Coby that he got back on track," LaVine said. "He showed that confidence again."

LaVine finished with 46 points, just three points shy of his career-high. White scored 30 on the historic night. And the Bulls sank a franchise-record 25 3-pointers to blitz the Pelicans in an impressive and unlikely victory.

"It's good, it's fun," White said of the Bulls backcourt's historic feat. "But more importantly, we got a much-needed win tonight."

