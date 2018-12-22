Bulls waive Tyler Ulis, sign Brandon Sampson to two-way contract originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Tyler Ulis, we hardly knew ye.

The Bulls claimed Ulis off waivers just a few days before the start of the regular season and signed him to a two-way contract. After never playing for the Bulls and only playing for games for the Windy City Bulls in the G-League, Ulis will reportedly be waived by the Bulls.

Bulls waiving Tyler Ulis, signing guard Brandon Sampson to a two-way NBA contract, per league sources. Brandon Sampson, not JaKarr. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2018

Brandon Sampson, a 6-foot-5 guard, will take Ulis' spot on the Windy City Bulls in the G-League. The LSU product had signed with the Rockets in October, but was waived before the start of the season.

Ulis played four games with Windy City, being limited by injuries. The Marian Catholic grad averaged 23.3 points and 8.8 assists in 33.1 minutes per game.

