Bulls waive Goran Dragić in mutual decision, create roster spot

The Chicago Bulls waived Goran Dragić on Tuesday, the last day players can be waived and still be playoff-eligible if they sign with another team.

The decision to part ways with the veteran guard was a mutual one, sources said, and has been discussed at least from Dragić's side since the Bulls signed Patrick Beverley in the buyout market. Dragić's role became limited even before Beverley's arrival, and he hasn't played since before the All-Star break on Feb. 13 as he nursed a sore left knee that isn't considered serious.

The move creates a roster spot for the Bulls, who sit roughly $1.2 million under the luxury tax. That means if they find the right fit, they could sign a player to a prorated minimum contract for the remainder of the season and still avoid the luxury tax.

The pickings are slim at this point of the buyout market, though, and there are currently no plans for an addition. The Bulls' decision to waive Dragić on Tuesday was to help him try to latch on with another team and be playoff-eligible, not specifically to target a signing.

Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson and Juancho Hernangomez are some of the big men available for a team that currently is starting Alex Caruso at power forward. But with the Bulls also wanting to play Patrick Williams heavy minutes off the bench at power forward, a 15th man's role would be limited even if the Bulls were to pursue a signing.

Dragić didn't accompany the Bulls on their two-game trip that begins on Tuesday in Toronto and, if he clears waivers, is hopeful to draw interest from a team in playoff contention. The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat were said to have at least some interest in Dragić before they pivoted and added big men with Meyers Leonard and Kevin Love, respectively, in the buyout market. Dallas, with countryman, Luka Dončić, always is linked to Dragić as well.

Dragić and Andre Drummond represented the Bulls' two moves in free agency last offseason. Dragić started the season in strong fashion before tailing off and seeing his minutes decline. He averaged 6.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 15.4 minutes over 51 games.

But he also delivered the quote of the season following the Bulls' debacle on Dec. 18 in Minnesota. That's the day the Bulls allowed 150 points in regulation for the first time in over 40 years in their fourth straight loss, one that featured strong player exchanges at halftime.

"We’re not playing for each other,” Dragić said that night. “It’s as simple as that.”

