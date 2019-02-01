Bulls waive Carmelo Anthony amid Lakers rumours

The Chicago Bulls have waived Carmelo Anthony, who could be on his way to the Los Angeles Lakers.

By waiving Anthony, the Bulls opened up a roster spot to acquire Oklahoma City Thunder guard-forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot for a protected second-round draft pick in 2020, a deal the team announced at the same time.

According to ESPN, the 10-time All-Star is expected to clear waivers in the coming days, making him a free agent, with the Lakers "a real possibility" as his next landing spot.

The Bulls acquired Anthony on January 22 in a deal with the Houston Rockets but, as expected, he did not play a single game.

Anthony, who signed a one-year, $2.4 million minimum deal prior to the season, has not seen action since November 8 and appeared in only 10 games with Houston. He averaged 13.4 points per outing.

The Rockets traded Anthony along with the rights to Jon Diebler and cash considerations to the Bulls for the rights to Tadija Dragicevic.

Anthony, 34, spent nearly seven full seasons with the New York Knicks before going to Houston.

Luwawu-Cabarrot is in his third season in the NBA. He appeared in 21 games and averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per match for the Thunder.