Bulls vs. Timberwolves: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Sunday
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Bulls (45-36) are coming off a 133-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, as Charlotte had seven players scoring in double-figures, led by LaMelo Ball with 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists.
The Timberwolves (41-39) are coming off a 127-121 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, as Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 49 points.
How To Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Sunday, April 10
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBCS Chicago
Notable Injuries
Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee), Alex Caruso (back), Coby White (toe), (Zach LaVine (rest), DeMar DeRozan (rest), and Nikola Vucevic (rest) are out.
Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley (ankle) and D’Angelo Russell (non-COVID illness) are questionable. Karl-Anthony Towns (rest) is out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
F Troy Brown Jr.
F Patrick Williams
Minnesota Timberwolves
F Anthony Edwards
C Naz Ried
