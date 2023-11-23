Advertisement

Bulls vs Thunder Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Thunder defeated the Bulls, 116-102. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a game-high 42 points, to go along with 12 assists and 5 rebounds for the Thunder, with Isaiah Joe adding 20 points (5-7 3PM) off the bench in the victory. DeMar DeRozan tallied 25 points and 6 assists for the Bulls