Bulls vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Chicago Bulls (42-30) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) at Smoothie King Center

The Chicago Bulls are spending $3,240,090 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,476,554 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 24, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: NBC Sports Washingto
Home Radio: ESPN 100.3FM
Away Radio: 670 The Score

