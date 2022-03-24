Bulls vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Chicago Bulls (42-30) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) at Smoothie King Center

The Chicago Bulls are spending $3,240,090 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,476,554 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 24, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: NBC Sports Washingto

Home Radio: ESPN 100.3FM

Away Radio: 670 The Score

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!