Bulls vs. Hornets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are home to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are coming off a tough loss on Tuesday, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers, 108-103, after failing to inbound the ball with five seconds remaining while down by three points.

The Hornets are coming off a 124-115 loss on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, ending their two-game winning streak, despite a 27-point triple-double from LaMelo Ball.

How To Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT

Location: United Center Chicago, IL

Channel: NBCS Chicago

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Javonte Green (right knee) is out.

Hornets: Cody Martin (left knee) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (left hand) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Guard – Ayo Dosunmu

Guard – Zach LaVine

Forward – DeMar DeRozan

Forward – Patrick Williams

Center – Nikola Vucevic

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – LaMelo Ball

Guard – Terry Rozier

Forward – Gordon Hayward

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Mason Plumlee

