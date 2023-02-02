Bulls vs. Hornets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are home to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Bulls are coming off a tough loss on Tuesday, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers, 108-103, after failing to inbound the ball with five seconds remaining while down by three points.
The Hornets are coming off a 124-115 loss on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, ending their two-game winning streak, despite a 27-point triple-double from LaMelo Ball.
Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.
How To Watch
Date: Thursday, Feb. 2
Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT
Location: United Center Chicago, IL
Channel: NBCS Chicago
Notable Injuries
Bulls: Javonte Green (right knee) is out.
Hornets: Cody Martin (left knee) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (left hand) are out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
Guard – Ayo Dosunmu
Guard – Zach LaVine
Forward – DeMar DeRozan
Forward – Patrick Williams
Center – Nikola Vucevic
Charlotte Hornets
Guard – LaMelo Ball
Guard – Terry Rozier
Forward – Gordon Hayward
Forward – P.J. Washington
Center – Mason Plumlee
