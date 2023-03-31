Bulls vs. Hornets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on P.J. Washington and the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Bulls are coming off a 121-110 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday behind Anthony Davis’ 38-point performance to give the Lakers the victory.
Despite being riddled with injuries, the Hornets have won three straight games, coming off a 137-134 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder as P.J. Washington scored a career-high 43 points.
Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.
How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 31
Time: 7:00 p.m. EDT
Location: Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Channel: NBCS Chicago
Notable Injuries
Bulls: Javonte Green (right knee) and Alex Caruso (left foot) are questionable. Andre Drummond (personal reasons) is out.
Hornets: Dennis Smith Jr. (left toe) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (right shoulder) are questionable. Gordon Hayward (left thumb) is doubtful. Cody Martin (left knee), LaMelo Ball (right ankle) and Terry Rozier (right foot) are out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
Guard – Patrick Beverley
Guard – Alex Caruso
Forward – Zach LaVine
Forward – DeMar DeRozan
Center – Nikola Vucevic
Charlotte Hornets
Guard – Theo Maledon
Guard – Svi Mykhailiuk
Forward – Bryce McGowans
Forward – P.J. Washington
Center – Nick Richards
