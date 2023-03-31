Bulls vs. Hornets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on P.J. Washington and the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are coming off a 121-110 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday behind Anthony Davis’ 38-point performance to give the Lakers the victory.

Despite being riddled with injuries, the Hornets have won three straight games, coming off a 137-134 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder as P.J. Washington scored a career-high 43 points.

Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.

How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 31

Time: 7:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC

Channel: NBCS Chicago

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Javonte Green (right knee) and Alex Caruso (left foot) are questionable. Andre Drummond (personal reasons) is out.

Hornets: Dennis Smith Jr. (left toe) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (right shoulder) are questionable. Gordon Hayward (left thumb) is doubtful. Cody Martin (left knee), LaMelo Ball (right ankle) and Terry Rozier (right foot) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Guard – Patrick Beverley

Guard – Alex Caruso

Forward – Zach LaVine

Forward – DeMar DeRozan

Center – Nikola Vucevic

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Theo Maledon

Guard – Svi Mykhailiuk

Forward – Bryce McGowans

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Nick Richards

