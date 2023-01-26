Bulls vs. Hornets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on the LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Bulls are coming off one of their worst losses of the season on Tuesday, falling to the Indiana Pacers, 116-110 after blowing a 21-point first-half lead. Chicago was outscored 70-48 in the second-half to give Indiana the upset win.
The Hornets are coming off a 128-97 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, losing their second-straight game.
Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.
How To Watch
Date: Thursday, Jan. 26
Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT
Location: Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Channel: NBCS Chicago
Notable Injuries
Bulls: Goran Dragic (illness) and Javonte Green (right knee) are out.
Hornets: LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) and Gordon Hayward (hamstring) are questionable. Cody Martin (left knee) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (left hand) are out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
Guard – Ayo Dosunmu
Guard – Zach LaVine
Forward – DeMar DeRozan
Forward – Patrick Williams
Center – Nikola Vucevic
Charlotte Hornets
Guard – LaMelo Ball
Guard – Terry Rozier
Forward – Gordon Hayward
Forward – PJ Washington
Center – Mason Plumlee
