Bulls vs. Hornets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on the LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are coming off one of their worst losses of the season on Tuesday, falling to the Indiana Pacers, 116-110 after blowing a 21-point first-half lead. Chicago was outscored 70-48 in the second-half to give Indiana the upset win.

The Hornets are coming off a 128-97 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, losing their second-straight game.

Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.

List

'A lot of frustration': Bulls hold team meeting after loss to Indiana

How To Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC

Channel: NBCS Chicago

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Goran Dragic (illness) and Javonte Green (right knee) are out.

Hornets: LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) and Gordon Hayward (hamstring) are questionable. Cody Martin (left knee) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (left hand) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Guard – Ayo Dosunmu

Guard – Zach LaVine

Forward – DeMar DeRozan

Forward – Patrick Williams

Center – Nikola Vucevic

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – LaMelo Ball

Guard – Terry Rozier

Forward – Gordon Hayward

Forward – PJ Washington

Center – Mason Plumlee

Stay tuned to Bulls Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire