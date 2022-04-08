Bulls vs. Hornets: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Friday

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls are home to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls (45-35) are coming off a 117-94 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, as Boston jumped out to a 13-point lead after the first quarter. Zach LaVine struggled in his return to the lineup, scoring just 7 points on 2-of-9 from the field.

The Hornets (41-39) are fresh off a 128-101 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, led by LaMelo Ball’s full stat line: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, and 4 steals.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, April 8

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCS Chicago and Bally Sports SE

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Zach LaVine (knee) is questionable. Lonzo Ball (knee) is out.

Hornets: Gordon Hayward (foot) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

F Alex Caruso

F DeMar DeRozan

C Nikola Vucevic

G Zach LaVine

G Ayo Dosunmu

Charlotte Hornets

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

