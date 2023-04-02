Bulls vs. Grizzlies preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are home to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are coming off a 121-91 blowout victory over the injury riddled Charlotte Hornets on Friday as DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic combined for 67 points in the win.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 108-94 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, winning their eighth game in their last nine contests.

Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.

How To Watch

Date: Sunday, April 2

Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

Location: United Center Chicago, IL

Channel: NBCS Chicago

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Javonte Green (right knee) and Alex Caruso (left foot) are probable.

Grizzlies: John Konchar (hip) is questionable. Steven Adams (right knee) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Guard – Patrick Beverley

Guard – Alex Caruso

Forward – Zach LaVine

Forward – DeMar DeRozan

Center – Nikola Vucevic

Memphis Grizzlies

Guard – Ja Morant

Guard – Desmond Bane

Forward – Dillon Brooks

Forward – Xavier Tillman

Center – Jaren Jackson Jr.

