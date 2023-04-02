Bulls vs. Grizzlies preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are home to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Bulls are coming off a 121-91 blowout victory over the injury riddled Charlotte Hornets on Friday as DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic combined for 67 points in the win.
The Grizzlies are coming off a 108-94 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, winning their eighth game in their last nine contests.
Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.
More Bulls!
Bulls vs. Hornets Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks
How To Watch
Date: Sunday, April 2
Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT
Location: United Center Chicago, IL
Channel: NBCS Chicago
Notable Injuries
Bulls: Javonte Green (right knee) and Alex Caruso (left foot) are probable.
Grizzlies: John Konchar (hip) is questionable. Steven Adams (right knee) is out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
Guard – Patrick Beverley
Guard – Alex Caruso
Forward – Zach LaVine
Forward – DeMar DeRozan
Center – Nikola Vucevic
Memphis Grizzlies
Guard – Ja Morant
Guard – Desmond Bane
Forward – Dillon Brooks
Forward – Xavier Tillman
Center – Jaren Jackson Jr.
Stay tuned to Bulls Wire. Follow us on Facebook!