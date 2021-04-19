Bulls vs. Celtics: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for 4/19

The East’s fifth-place Boston Celtics will play the tenth-place Chicago Bulls on Monday, April 19, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Currently in possession of the NBA’s longest winning streak at six games, the Celtics hope to keep their charge back into the win column alive with a victory on Monday night. At the same time, the Bulls are trying to remain in the win column themselves after losing nearly as many games in a row (five) as Boston has won consecutively before Saturday night’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Both teams will take the court with significant members of their rotations unavailable to play.

Probable starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum - forward

Semi Ojeleye - forward

Tristan Thompson - center

Marcus Smart - guard

Kemba Walker - guard

Chicago Bulls

Patrick Williams - forward Daniel Theis - forward Nikola Vucevic - center Garrett Temple - guard Coby White - guard



How to watch or stream

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 4/19/21

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Injury reports

The Celtics continue to list shooting guard Evan Fournier (health and safety protocols) and big man Robert Williams III (knee) as out for the contest with Chicago, and list forward Jaylen Brown (non-COVID illness) and point guard Kemba Walker (non-COVID illness) as questionable. Boston also lists forward Jayson Tatum as probably with a left ankle impingement. The Bulls list only guard Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) as out for the game.

