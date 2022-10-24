Bulls vs Celtics Betting Forecast

HawgBeat

Former Arkansas offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, who was with the program from 2015 to 2018, made his first NFL start for the Cleveland Browns in a 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Svendborg, Denmark, native came to Fayetteville by way of IMG Academy in Florida filled in for Wyatt Teller at right guard, who suffered a calf injury last week against the Patriots. “Wyatt’s helped me out throughout the week as well sitting in meetings and tidbits and all of that stuff, so yeah, feel really good about going out there and competing.”