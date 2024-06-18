Bulls v Glasgow: Warriors to watch

[Getty Images]

In the build-up to any big final, you'll always get some kind of squad predictor; for Glasgow fans, it's a little easier.

Their squad is settled, almost all of their first-choice players are available, and head coach Franco Smith isn't a tinkerer.

It's likely they will continue with the same starting XV and possibly entire 23 that they have used in the URC quarter and semi-finals.

With that in mind, who should fans watch out for? We've picked two unsung heroes.

First up is Tom Jordan. The Kiwi-born fly-half put in perhaps his best showing in a Glasgow shirt in that semi-final win over Munster, after a similarly impressive showing in the home quarter-final win over the Stormers.

Surrounded by international talent, Jordan is arguably the least recognisable name on the Warriors teamsheet to the part-time fan but his importance should not be underestimated.

"Tom Jordan epitomises the silk and the steel," Colin Gregor said on the Scottish Rugby Podcast. "Even as a fly-half, most of his involvements in the first half seemed to be counter-rucking and tackling, which you don't necessarily expect but needs must. He was fronting up and delivering that.

"When there was opportunity to add the silk, boy did he do it. It was fairly simple, but it was done so well - the right decision, the right execution."

The other to look out for is 21-year-old second row Max Williamson. He may not start but his impact off the bench is a huge asset for Smith and his coaching staff.

It's hard to question the level of physicality and aggression from Glasgow's locks after that performance against Munster, but it has been an accusation levelled at Richie Gray and Scott Cummings previously.

Despite Williamson's tender years, he has already shown he belongs at the top level of club rugby. A similar build to Jonny Gray, he has been the best of Glasgow's breakthrough youngsters this season.

After making his pro debut in November, he has started nine of 20 appearances for Glasgow and has now been called up to Scotland's summer squad.